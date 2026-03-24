Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 831,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Independence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,991,000. Asempa Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,339,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,039,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,046,000 after purchasing an additional 289,798 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

Further Reading

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