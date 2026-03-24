Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $132,238,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in MP Materials by 19,314.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,091 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,589,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd boosted its stake in MP Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 14,861,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

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MP Materials Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of MP opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -102.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MP

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,020. The trade was a 26.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 272,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $17,492,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,805,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,758,774.05. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $22,006,616 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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