Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

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