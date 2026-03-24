Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

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Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $87.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Monster Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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