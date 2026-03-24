Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.3333.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PALI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Palisade Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Clear Str raised shares of Palisade Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PALI
Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio
Palisade Bio Price Performance
Shares of PALI stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $284.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.
Palisade Bio Company Profile
Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.
The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.
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