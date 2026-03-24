Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$81.78 and last traded at C$81.40, with a volume of 157813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$78.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. TD Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. William Blair raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stephens upgraded Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Ovintiv Trading Up 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.55.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported C$5.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter. Ovintiv had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6577693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

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