Overbrook Management Corp Makes New Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,000. AppLovin makes up about 1.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $740.00 price target on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.50.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $458.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.32. The firm has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $30,549,749.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,255,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,462,445.39. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total value of $23,302,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,480,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,972,140.56. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

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