Overbrook Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,207 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000. Rocket Lab makes up about 0.7% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 114.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

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Rocket Lab Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of -183.80 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $2,001,477.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 421,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,346,033.41. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at $61,523,475.15. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,807,614 shares of company stock valued at $136,326,621. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research cut Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

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