Overbrook Management Corp Acquires 40,417 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for 4.2% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $24,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 4,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.43 per share, with a total value of $59,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,801.62. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.61 per share, with a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 34,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,729.31. This trade represents a 41.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARES. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $222.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $195.26.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 319.53%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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