Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS) versus Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) and Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Oriental Rise”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mama’s Creations $151.31 million 4.03 $3.71 million $0.11 136.50 Oriental Rise $12.32 million 0.06 $2.09 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mama’s Creations has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Rise.

45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Mama’s Creations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mama’s Creations and Oriental Rise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mama’s Creations 0 0 5 1 3.17 Oriental Rise 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Given Mama’s Creations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mama’s Creations is more favorable than Oriental Rise.

Volatility and Risk

Mama’s Creations has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Rise has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Oriental Rise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mama’s Creations 3.08% 16.72% 9.28% Oriental Rise N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mama’s Creations beats Oriental Rise on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mama’s Creations

(Get Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

About Oriental Rise

(Get Free Report)

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. It operates through the Primarily-Processes Teas and Refined Teas segments. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

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