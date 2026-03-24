Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 2% Following Weak Earnings

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.68. 95,777,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 98,908,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.35). Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million.

Get Ondas alerts:

More Ondas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 guidance and record revenue outlook — Ondas reported record Q4 and full‑year 2025 revenue, and raised its 2026 revenue target to at least $375M with Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $38–$40M (very strong year‑over‑year growth), citing execution at its Ondas Autonomous Systems business. This sizable forward guide underpins investor enthusiasm. Company Press Release

Raised 2026 guidance and record revenue outlook — Ondas reported record Q4 and full‑year 2025 revenue, and raised its 2026 revenue target to at least $375M with Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $38–$40M (very strong year‑over‑year growth), citing execution at its Ondas Autonomous Systems business. This sizable forward guide underpins investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and upward Q4 revenue guide — Management guided Q4 revenue of $29.1M–$30.1M, above consensus (~$27.8M), and reported Q4 revenue of ~$30.1M (top‑end of guidance), reinforcing the company’s commercial traction. Guidance Article

Q4 revenue beat and upward Q4 revenue guide — Management guided Q4 revenue of $29.1M–$30.1M, above consensus (~$27.8M), and reported Q4 revenue of ~$30.1M (top‑end of guidance), reinforcing the company’s commercial traction. Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A and partnerships — Ondas announced a definitive agreement to acquire World View (stratospheric ISR and remote sensing) and also reported acquiring INDO Earth Moving following a $140M military heavy‑engineering tender, expanding ISR and defense capabilities and customer exposure. These deals accelerate product and contract pipelines. World View Acquisition INDO Acquisition

Strategic M&A and partnerships — Ondas announced a definitive agreement to acquire World View (stratospheric ISR and remote sensing) and also reported acquiring INDO Earth Moving following a $140M military heavy‑engineering tender, expanding ISR and defense capabilities and customer exposure. These deals accelerate product and contract pipelines. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Needham raised its price target to $23 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling strong analyst conviction and implying significant upside from current levels. Benzinga Note

Analyst upgrade — Needham raised its price target to $23 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling strong analyst conviction and implying significant upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and positioning in ISR — Coverage notes a Palantir tie‑up and the World View deal reframing Ondas’ ISR ambitions; strategically positive but execution and contract conversion timing remain uncertain. Yahoo Finance

Partnerships and positioning in ISR — Coverage notes a Palantir tie‑up and the World View deal reframing Ondas’ ISR ambitions; strategically positive but execution and contract conversion timing remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue surge headline — Media coverage highlights explosive revenue growth (e.g., 629% Y/Y in one summary) and a bold 2026 outlook; these are growth signals but need to be weighed against profitability and one‑offs. Zacks Coverage

Revenue surge headline — Media coverage highlights explosive revenue growth (e.g., 629% Y/Y in one summary) and a bold 2026 outlook; these are growth signals but need to be weighed against profitability and one‑offs. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and one‑time charges — Ondas reported an EPS loss (~$0.39–$0.41) that missed estimates and disclosed a wider Q4 loss driven in part by a warrant‑related charge; profitability remains negative and margins were deeply negative for the quarter. Earnings Report

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ondas

Insider Transactions at Ondas

In other news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $4,612,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,461,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,188,786.05. The trade was a 24.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ondas by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of Ondas by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.47.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.