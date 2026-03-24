Oldfield Partners LLP Has $994,000 Stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Oldfield Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204,042 shares during the period. Cemex makes up 0.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Cemex were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cemex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cemex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cemex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex by 73.7% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cemex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CX shares. Zacks Research downgraded Cemex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC cut shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cemex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Cemex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Cemex had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.93%. Research analysts predict that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Cemex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cemex’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Cemex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex’s product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.