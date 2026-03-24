Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 112,950 shares, a growth of 883.4% from the February 26th total of 11,486 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,373 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,373 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth about $110,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

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Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,425. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%.

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The Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ: QQQX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in the equity securities included in the NASDAQ-100 Index, giving investors exposure to leading U.S. companies in the technology, consumer services, healthcare and industrial sectors. As a publicly traded fund, QQQX offers daily liquidity through its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

In pursuit of its income objective, QQQX employs a dynamic covered call strategy, writing call options on its NASDAQ-100 holdings to generate option premium.

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