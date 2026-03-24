Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,695 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NU were worth $34,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of NU by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NU by 1.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NU by 4.9% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NU by 8.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NU by 36.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Weiss Ratings raised NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Santander raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.26.

NU Stock Up 5.2%

NU stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%.The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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