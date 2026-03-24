NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December $YDEC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 672.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 96,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter.

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FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:YDEC opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

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