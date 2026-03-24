NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 157,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.58, for a total transaction of $20,723,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,531,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,285,296.56. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 94,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,531,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,590,376.81. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,292 shares of company stock valued at $48,724,919. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALAB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Up 6.7%

ALAB stock opened at $123.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.75. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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