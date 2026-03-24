NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 124.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 551.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $294.79 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $319.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.28 and its 200 day moving average is $189.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $9,616,638.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total value of $2,501,349.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 121,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,630.14. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 92,795 shares of company stock valued at $24,265,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. New Street Research set a $250.00 target price on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Western Digital from $197.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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