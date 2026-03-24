NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,281 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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