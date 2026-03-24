NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 43,965 Shares of Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 432.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,965 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial set a $31.00 target price on Confluent in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 25.31%.The business had revenue of $314.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 80,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $2,447,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,549 shares in the company, valued at $873,313.91. The trade was a 73.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 155,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,112.08. The trade was a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 525,929 shares of company stock worth $16,124,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is a leading provider of an event streaming platform built on Apache Kafka. The company’s flagship offerings include Confluent Platform—a self-managed software solution—and Confluent Cloud, a fully managed service designed to simplify real-time data processing across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These products enable enterprises to collect, process and distribute high volumes of data in real time, supporting use cases such as fraud detection, supply chain optimization and personalized customer experiences.

Founded in 2014 by Apache Kafka co-creators Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao, Confluent has driven the commercialization of Kafka technologies and extended the platform with tools for data integration, stream processing and enterprise-grade security.

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