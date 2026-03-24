Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 873 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $45,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 529.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,956.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Down 5.8%

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,062.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,379.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,573.46. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,061.00 and a 12 month high of $2,217.60. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.