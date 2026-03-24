Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 41,589 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,589 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $59,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $544,554,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,648,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,231,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,795,000 after acquiring an additional 862,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,855,000 after acquiring an additional 809,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 210.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,808,000 after acquiring an additional 734,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

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CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $135.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $174.27.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,600 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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