Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 392,204 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392,204 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $38,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 140,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 231.4% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,840,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $1,742,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $8,135,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Owens Corning Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of OC opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $97.53 and a twelve month high of $159.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.54.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Argus raised shares of Owens Corning to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

Further Reading

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