Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,980 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,594,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 48.6% during the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,221.44.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded patient access/pricing for Zepbound — Lilly will offer a self-pay option starting at $299/month for a low dose and expand distribution via LillyDirect and major pharmacies, which could widen the addressable market and reduce payer friction. Eli Lilly Expands Zepbound Access

Expanded patient access/pricing for Zepbound — Lilly will offer a self-pay option starting at $299/month for a low dose and expand distribution via LillyDirect and major pharmacies, which could widen the addressable market and reduce payer friction. Positive Sentiment: Analysts trimming and raising targets after strong quarterly results — multiple outlets note analyst upgrades and upside estimates following Lilly’s February quarter beats and raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance, supporting investor confidence. Analyst Upside Coverage

Analysts trimming and raising targets after strong quarterly results — multiple outlets note analyst upgrades and upside estimates following Lilly’s February quarter beats and raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance, supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase‑3 ADorable‑1 topline results announced — a favorable readout (topline) from a Phase‑3 trial bolsters pipeline optionality beyond weight‑loss products, which could add long‑term value if confirmed in full data and regulatory filings. ADorable-1 Topline Results

Positive Phase‑3 ADorable‑1 topline results announced — a favorable readout (topline) from a Phase‑3 trial bolsters pipeline optionality beyond weight‑loss products, which could add long‑term value if confirmed in full data and regulatory filings. Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing / international expansion discussions — Lilly leadership is engaged with Indian officials on “Make in India” steps, signaling potential capacity/market expansion outside the U.S. that could support production and revenue growth. Make in India Meeting

Manufacturing / international expansion discussions — Lilly leadership is engaged with Indian officials on “Make in India” steps, signaling potential capacity/market expansion outside the U.S. that could support production and revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Executives ramping China engagement — Lilly joined U.S. peers at the China Development Forum; management signals cautious investment in China, which is an opportunity for growth but carries geopolitical and execution risks. China Development Forum Coverage

Executives ramping China engagement — Lilly joined U.S. peers at the China Development Forum; management signals cautious investment in China, which is an opportunity for growth but carries geopolitical and execution risks. Neutral Sentiment: Local permitting / community concerns around new plant — planners in Lehigh Valley will discuss traffic and other issues tied to a proposed Lilly site; routine for expansion but could delay timelines. Lehigh Valley Plant Discussion

Local permitting / community concerns around new plant — planners in Lehigh Valley will discuss traffic and other issues tied to a proposed Lilly site; routine for expansion but could delay timelines. Negative Sentiment: Supreme Court revives Actos litigation — the court’s action reopens potential legal exposure tied to Actos, creating an earnings/contingent‑liability risk that investors will watch for scope and financial impact. Actos Litigation Revival

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $910.59 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,019.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $960.48. The company has a market capitalization of $860.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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