Nordea Investment Management AB Has $94.65 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,804,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791,407 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $94,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 363.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

AT&T Stock Up 1.8%

AT&T stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

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AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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