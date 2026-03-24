Nordea Investment Management AB Has $76.38 Million Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,909 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $76,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 675.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 90.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.82.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $175.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.81.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 1.32%.The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $2,384,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,326,116.96. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $26,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,461.25. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,786 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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