Nordea Investment Management AB Has $67.39 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $67,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,883,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,347,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,024,000 after purchasing an additional 930,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,199,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,462,000 after purchasing an additional 683,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $1,919,842.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,352.53. This trade represents a 16.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $14,891,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 659,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,266,213.12. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Zacks Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

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PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $118.56 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

See Also

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