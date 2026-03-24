Nordea Investment Management AB Has $54.01 Million Holdings in Yum China $YUMC

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $54,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 526.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $5,738,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 433,306 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,825.08. This trade represents a 19.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry Ding sold 3,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $165,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,453.10. This represents a 76.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,479,590. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.64 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YUMC

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 46.22%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company’s core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China’s restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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