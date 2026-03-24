Nordea Investment Management AB Has $37.14 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $37,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 27.9% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $154.69 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.38 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $127.91 price target on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.99.

Southern Copper Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:SCCO opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.09 and its 200-day moving average is $152.47. The firm has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 41.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total transaction of $33,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,042.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,326 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,954,344.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,783.04. The trade was a 93.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,526 shares of company stock worth $1,989,373. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

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