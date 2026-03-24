Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $51,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

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DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $192.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $237.31.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. DA Davidson set a $260.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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