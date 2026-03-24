Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,760 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $41,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 50.7% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,802,000 after purchasing an additional 142,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,196,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,026 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 77.0% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $81,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,808.64. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.9%

VRSK stock opened at $199.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.60 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

See Also

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