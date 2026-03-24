Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418,136 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 230,620 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $88,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 228,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 200,187 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 302,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

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NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.57.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NKE

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.10 per share, with a total value of $1,001,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. This trade represents a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

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