Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2,103.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,392 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $33,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Omnicom Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.35). Omnicom Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 653.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

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Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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