Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 36,664 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,664 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $31,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 29,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

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Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $47.86.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $621.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $821,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $4,924,629.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,960.48. The trade was a 82.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 517,496 shares of company stock valued at $21,418,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPRX

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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