Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nordea Bank AB (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $17.55. Nordea Bank shares last traded at $17.5740, with a volume of 32,134 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRDBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nordea Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Nordea Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nordea Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Nordea Bank Trading Down 3.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Nordea Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank AB will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordea Bank is a leading financial services group focused on serving retail, corporate and institutional customers across the Nordic region. The bank’s core activities include retail and commercial banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset and wealth management, and related financial services such as payments, cash management and trade finance. Nordea delivers these services through branch and digital channels, aiming to provide integrated banking solutions for everyday consumers, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations.

Product offerings span deposit and lending products including mortgages and consumer loans, transaction banking and treasury services for corporate clients, investment and pension solutions through its asset management businesses, and wealth management services for private clients.

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