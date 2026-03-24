Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 228,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 126,447 shares.The stock last traded at $11.45 and had previously closed at $11.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOAH shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Noah from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Noah in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noah presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

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Noah Trading Down 0.2%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $769.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Noah by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Noah by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Noah by 17.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Noah by 10.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

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Noah Holdings Limited is a China-based wealth management and asset management firm specializing in tailored advisory services for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and select institutional clients. The company offers a broad range of investment solutions that draw on its deep market research and partner network to provide access to both onshore and offshore products. Noah’s business model centers on delivering structured investment products, portfolio management services and family wealth planning solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of affluent clients in China and beyond.

Noah’s main service lines include discretionary portfolio management, fund distribution, private equity and venture capital fund platforms, and alternative investment strategies such as real estate and insurance-linked products.

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