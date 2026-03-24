Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $12.5250. Nikon shares last traded at $12.5250, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Nikon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikon has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Nikon Stock Up 0.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Nikon had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. Equities analysts expect that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

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Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo‐based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

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