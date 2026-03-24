NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.2510, with a volume of 175594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.33 and a beta of 0.34.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 66.52%. The company had revenue of $909.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $70,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $70,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Massar Capital Management LP grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massar Capital Management LP now owns 28,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that provides midstream infrastructure and marketing services for the energy industry. The company focuses on the transportation, storage, fractionation and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined petroleum products. Through its integrated operations, NGL Energy Partners serves producers, processors, refiners and industrial customers across key U.S. energy-producing regions.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, fractionation plants, and distribution facilities.

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