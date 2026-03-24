Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NNE opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nano Nuclear Energy

In other Nano Nuclear Energy news, Chairman Jiang Yu sold 766,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $26,173,806.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,724,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,837,360. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James John Walker sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $6,637,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,000. This represents a 43.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,870,664 shares of company stock worth $121,997,803 over the last ninety days. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,241,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,825,000 after acquiring an additional 643,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 11,676.8% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,726,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,592 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,224,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,224,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

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NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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