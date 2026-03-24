Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. General Mills accounts for 0.6% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1,094.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on General Mills from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $44.61.

General Mills Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE GIS opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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