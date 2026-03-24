Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,310 Dollar General Corporation $DG

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,803,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Dollar General by 16.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,263,000 after purchasing an additional 112,862 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 765.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

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Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.55.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial set a $139.00 target price on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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