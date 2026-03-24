Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,263 FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2,986.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 871,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 843,236 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,449,000 after purchasing an additional 913,617 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 56,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $51.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $69,803.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $402,017.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,869 shares in the company, valued at $94,571.40. This represents a 80.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,118 shares of company stock worth $1,989,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.76%.The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.14%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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