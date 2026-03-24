Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 115,480 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 31,043.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,480 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 26.9% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $95,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $878.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $904.74 and its 200-day moving average is $835.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $960.93.

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Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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