Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 583,832 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after buying an additional 1,539,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

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About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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