Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 846.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises 0.8% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Prudential Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Joseph J. Wolk bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.32 per share, with a total value of $42,128.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,128. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacques Chappuis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.97 per share, with a total value of $100,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,408,389 shares of company stock valued at $35,154,439. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore restated a “negative” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.22.

Read Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $119.76.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.