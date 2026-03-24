Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 191.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 79,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of EEM opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

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