Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Buys 6,812 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 399.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $461.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $505.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.93 and a 200 day moving average of $477.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Increases Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9937 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.61.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.