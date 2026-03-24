Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,437 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 169.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,571,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,513,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,546,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,785.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

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Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $425.49 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $479.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.45.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.70, for a total value of $1,105,390.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,986,872.20. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $268,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,170. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $21,228,464. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $469.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Melius Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.67.

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About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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