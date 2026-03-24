Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Financial Survey

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Rani Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals 1 2 3 0 2.33 Rani Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50

Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 534.92%. Rani Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 630.99%. Given Rani Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rani Therapeutics is more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals $1.55 million 69.41 -$63.06 million ($0.79) -1.59 Rani Therapeutics $1.03 million 134.49 -$30.02 million ($0.79) -1.44

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Rani Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rani Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rani Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rani Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Rani Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -2,374.19% -95.99% Rani Therapeutics N/A N/A -129.00%

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

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Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize etripamil prophylactic and therapeutic uses in humans, as well as with the Montreal Heart Institute, the WCN network, and other research centers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies. Its product pipeline includes RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody that is in preclinical studies to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-111, an ustekinumab biosimilar for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

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