Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Holdings Lifted by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,167 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $27,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,530,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,235,000 after purchasing an additional 495,570 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.2%

MCHP stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.59%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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