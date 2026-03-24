McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $7.65 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,144,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,051,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,246 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,999,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,407,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,073,000 after buying an additional 1,333,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,800,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,219,000 after buying an additional 1,322,744 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Capital Group Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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